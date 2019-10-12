Community & Events

'The Bachelorette' contestants talk running 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- They were once looking for love. Now, they're using their time and talents to help others by running the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Three former contestants from ABC's The Bachelorette, Diggy Moreland (Season 13), Dustin Kendrick (Season 15), and Matteo Valles (Season 15), joined the ABC7 Weekend Morning Show to talk about their inspiration for running this year's Chicago Marathon.

About the Bank of America Chicago Marathon:
In its 42nd year on Sunday, October 13, 2019, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon welcomes thousands of runners from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, including a world-class elite field, top regional and Masters runners, race veterans, debut marathoners and charity runners. The race's iconic course takes runners through 29 vibrant neighborhoods on an architectural and cultural tour of Chicago. Annually, an estimated 1.7 million spectators line the streets cheering on more than 45,000 runners from the start line to the final stretch down Columbus Drive. As a result of the race's national and international draw, the Chicago Marathon assists in raising millions of dollars for a variety of charitable causes while generating $338 million in annual economic impact to its host city. The 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, a member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, will start and finish in Grant Park beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 13. In advance of the race, a two-day Abbott Health & Fitness Expo will be held at McCormick Place Convention Center on Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12.
