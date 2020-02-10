concert

They're back! The Backstreet Boys 2020 world tour announces stop in Chicago

TINLEY PARK, Ill. -- The Backstreet Boys are back! They announced Monday their next world tour will bring them back to the Chicago area.

If you missed your shot last year, you can see them again this fall.

As part of their tour in North America, they'll stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park on Friday, August 1.

What better way to show your Valentine some love than with tickets? They go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 14 at LiveNation.com. Fan club members are in luck because pre-sale tickets can be purchased Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. on their website.

