The Black Women's Expo 2019 - Founder Merry Green

The Black Women's Expo 2019 - Founder Merry Green

For the 25th year - The Black Women's Expo has been a must see event here in Chicago. From seminars to products to celebrities - the expo has it all. Founder of the BWE, Merry Green stops by WCL to talk about its humble beginnings and what's in store for the 25th Anniversary celebration!




The Black Women's Expo
McCormick Place
April 12-14
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.




To find out more about the Black Women's Expo, visit their website: www.theblackwomensexpo.com

Also check out the ABC 7 Chicago website.
