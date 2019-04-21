Community & Events

The Easter Bunny hopped by a children's hospital with baskets for children in need

By Meghan Kluth
A tradition that has brightened the Easter holiday for families with children at La Rabida Children's Hospital for about 20 years continues to spread joy.

The Easter bunny took time out of his very busy schedule Sunday to hop on by the hospital bringing baskets filled with bunnies, books, toys, and joy to children and their families.

For Shameka Sims this is the first time her twin 11-month-old boys, Marcus and Marlin, have been able to be together in five months.

Marcus has been in the hospital since he was born, while Marlin returns home with his two other brothers.

"This is so wonderful. This is amazing. I have been wishing and praying for them to be together for so long," said Shameka. "I'm so happy, thank you Lord for this that my boys are together for Easter."

La Rabida delivers about 30 baskets to families in need every year to help bring them a sense of normalcy.

"The fact that a lot of families can't be at home for Easter or other holidays, this really brings normalcy and also just that ability to be with family, celebrate and a little bit of extra happiness" said Becki Logan, a child life specialist at La Rabida.

The hospital provides Easter clothes for the children and personalized baskets for the families.

"This means so much, especially when you're a single parent have a lot on your plate," said Sims. "You gotta maintain household bills, chores, the other kids with their school activities, sports activities. Just a little simple thing like this will bring so much joy to us and help us out a lot as single parents and parents that have kids that are in need."
