Theater on the Lake hosts viewing party for the 61st Annual Chicago Air and Water Show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for prime seating for the Chicago Air and Water Show, look no further than the Theater on the Lake.
Theater on the Lake is hosting a viewing party for the 61st Annual Chicago Air and Water Show.
Reserved seating, shaded tents, access to food and drink, and entertainment will be available.
Tickets to the viewing party are currently on sale and are $125 per person and includes open bar, as well as lunch offerings from Blue Plate Catering; a discounted price of $50 is available for children ages 16 and under; General Admission is $20.
Event Information: Theater on the Lake Air and Water Viewing Party
Date: August 17&18
Address: 2401 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.n.
For more information visit theateronthelake.com.
