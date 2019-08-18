Community & Events

Theater on the Lake hosts viewing party for the 61st Annual Chicago Air and Water Show

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for prime seating for the Chicago Air and Water Show, look no further than the Theater on the Lake.

Theater on the Lake is hosting a viewing party for the 61st Annual Chicago Air and Water Show.

Reserved seating, shaded tents, access to food and drink, and entertainment will be available.

RELATED: Air and Water Show 2019: What you need to know

Tickets to the viewing party are currently on sale and are $125 per person and includes open bar, as well as lunch offerings from Blue Plate Catering; a discounted price of $50 is available for children ages 16 and under; General Admission is $20.

RELATED: Chicago Weather: Air and Water Show delayed

Event Information: Theater on the Lake Air and Water Viewing Party

Date: August 17&18

Address: 2401 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.n.

For more information visit theateronthelake.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopchicago air and water showair showevents
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 16, from Crown Point
Chicago Weather: Air and Water Show delayed; Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled
Family demands answers in Indiana officer-involved shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Humid, Sunday morning thunderstorms and heavy rain
2 injured, police release images of SUV wanted in hit-and-run
New Ill. license plates to help fight pediatric cancer
Group performs music at crime scenes around Milwaukee
Show More
Horn from the Heart: The Paul Butterfield Story
'Endangered' Man, 83, missing from Bellwood
Annual Black Harvest Film Festival celebrates independent filmmakers
Englewood woman celebrates 108th birthday
Woman thought she had kidney stones, gave birth to triplets
More TOP STORIES News