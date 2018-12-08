COMMUNITY & EVENTS

TheMART hosts One of a Kind holiday show this weekend

The annual One of a Kind Holiday Show opens this weekend at theMart.

Shoppers who want to check items off their holiday gift list may be in luck. The One of a Kind Holiday show is going on this weekend at theMART along Chicago's Riverwalk.

The event features more than 600 independent artists from across North America with a variety of unique items including accessories, bath and body items, ceramics, fashion, fiber art, furniture and gourmet goods.
Generation Bee and Olefson Art Opticals are two vendors guests can visit at the show. Michael Nastepniak, founder of Generation Bee, and Laurie Olefson, founder of Olefson Art Opticals, appeared on ABC7 to talk about their products and what guests can look forward to at this event.

The One of a Kind Holiday show runs through Sunday at theMART, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza in Chicago. Tickets are $12 per adult and provide entry for both days. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

Show hours are from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
