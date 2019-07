CHICAGO (WLS) -- At Pump It Up, every day is a party, especially on Easter Sunday! Pump It Up is holding Easter Egg hunts throughout the day.To learn more about Pump It Up, visit https://www.pumpitupparty.com/chicago-il/ When: April 21, 2019Hours: 9 - 10:30, 10:45 - 12:15, 12:30 - 2:00, 2:15 - 3:45, 4 - 5:30Address: 821 W. Eastman Street, ChicagoAdmission: $14 for kids, adults free