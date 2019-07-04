Navy Pier 4th of July Fireworks Guide: Start time, parking, security, rideshare information and more

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5368101" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 Eyewitness News compiles a yearly list of Chicago-area 4th of July fireworks displays and offers its list for the city and suburbs for 2019.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of people are expected at Navy Pier for the big 4th of July fireworks extravaganza Thursday night.The 15-minute show, set to patriotic music, begins at 9:30 p.m., but you'll probably want to arrive early.The Pier will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., but the Pier anticipates closing its gates no later than 7:30 p.m. or when it hits its maximum capacity, which is roughly 75,000 people.Expect to see extra security both from the Pier and from the Chicago police department. Once you arrive, you'll pass through a special checkpoint before being allowed entry to the Pier.All bags and vehicles are subject to inspection. The Pier recommends you leave any large bags and backpacks at home.You may be asked to show identification, so bring your driver's license, state ID or military ID. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.And as always, don't even think about bringing fireworks, coolers, bikes, skateboards, alcohol or weapons of any kind. You will be turned away.Another obstacle is parking and public transportation is strongly recommended. The CTA will have extra service on all eight rail lines and ten bus routes.If you are driving, get their early, as traffic will be heavy and the Navy Pier garage will fill up and it costs a flat rate of $45.Alternative nearby garages offering cheaper parking include Grand Plaza Park on North State, Ogden Plaza Self Park on North Water or Millennium Park Garage on South Columbus.Rideshare services will not be allowed once Navy Pier closes, so riders will have to walk west on Grand Avenue or Illinois Street for pickup.If you can't get out to Navy Pier for the fireworks, they can be seen from several spots along the lakefront.