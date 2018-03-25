Thousands of runners hit streets for 39th Annual Shamrock Shuffle 8K

The 39th Annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K race and two-mile walk was held Sunday.Thousands participated in the green-themed race, including three-time defending champion Stephen Sambu, of Tucson, Ariz., sprinted his way into first place, finishing in 23:10, becoming the first person in event history to win four consecutive times.Laura Thweatt of Colorado was the women's first place finisher.Carrrie Tollefson stopped by the ABC7 studios to talk about the race.Grant Park - Start line at Columbus & MonroeSunday. Wave 1 started at 8:30 a.m.