COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Thousands participate in 19th annual Polar Plunge

EMBED </>More Videos

North Avenue Beach will be full Sunday morning despite frigid temperatures, all for a good cause.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
North Avenue Beach will be full Sunday morning despite frigid temperatures, all for a good cause.

The 19th annual Polar Plunge takes place there at 10 a.m. More than 4,000 people are expected to take part, charging into Lake Michigan's 32 degree waters on behalf of the Special Olympics.

The event has already raised more than $1.6 million of its $2 million goal for this year. The money is used to fund events and activities year-round for the organization's 7,500 athletes.

"Our money raised here in Chicago actually stays with the Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Schools and works on our programming for the athletes," said Heather Kundert, executive director of the Special Olympics. "And I think something that people don't realize we do, we provide them meals and transportation because a lot of the families can't necessarily get their athletes to and from sports."

Celebrities and public figures including Mayor Rahm Emanuel have taken part in the event in the past.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspolar plungelake michiganfundraiserspecial olympicsChicago
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHIditarod collects thousands of pounds of food for needy
Fundraiser held in honor of fallen CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer
Park Forest police ask public for letters supporting injured officer
Mercy Home to make this month a 'March for Kids'
More Community & Events
Top Stories
6 shot inside private club on South Side
Woman fatally shot in head in Englewood: police
2 women missing from Gary since Monday
LIVE TEMPS: Bitter cold returns Sunday, lingers into next week
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold, light snow Sunday
New Metra reverse-commute service begins Monday
CHIditarod collects thousands of pounds of food for needy
Michigan man charged with running illegal dentist's office in basement
Show More
Louisiana student applies to wrong 'SLCC,' Utah responds on Twitter
Driver fleeing traffic stop injures officer, 2 others on West Side
Illinois Lottery glitch causes problems, including overpayment to winners
This panic jewelry is designed to summon help in an emergency
More News