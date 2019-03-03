Thousands participate in 19th annual Polar Plunge

North Avenue Beach will be full Sunday morning despite frigid temperatures, all for a good cause.The 19th annual Polar Plunge takes place there at 10 a.m. More than 4,000 people are expected to take part, charging into Lake Michigan's 32 degree waters on behalf of the Special Olympics.The event has already raised more than $1.6 million of its $2 million goal for this year. The money is used to fund events and activities year-round for the organization's 7,500 athletes."Our money raised here in Chicago actually stays with the Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Schools and works on our programming for the athletes," said Heather Kundert, executive director of the Special Olympics. "And I think something that people don't realize we do, we provide them meals and transportation because a lot of the families can't necessarily get their athletes to and from sports."Celebrities and public figures including Mayor Rahm Emanuel have taken part in the event in the past.