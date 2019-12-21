Tips to plan a stress-free holiday party

Christmas is just days away! But there is still plenty of time to put together that perfect holiday party.
Celebrity Party Planner Debi Lilly joined ABC7 with her favorite fast, easy ideas to deck the halls this season.
Trend 1:
Decor that gives back
Every Debi Lilly Extending Smiles bouquet helps provide clean water and shoes to people around the world. They are sold at Jewel-Osco and Albertsons grocery stores nationwide.
Trend 2:
Ice Ice Baby
Wow your guests with custom ice-layering fresh cranberries and mint, or red raspberries and rosemary for mixology magic. Fill your ice trays with fruit, then freeze the day before. If you want crystal clear cubes, use distilled water instead of tap.
A last minute party hack is scattering fresh blooms or petals onto your ice bucket ice for a pop of color.
Trend 3:
Beautiful no-cook bites
Serve up fast and easy appetizers this holiday with just a few ingredients and without turning on the stove.
Guac Martinis: Squeeze your guacamole into the glass. Layer with pico, chorizo, and top with tortillas for the perfect pretty bite.
Grazing Boards: Make a charcuterie with cut-out shapes and reds and greens. This is a great way to create a healthy snack for your party. Add fresh fruit and berries to help with any holiday diet challenge.
For more recipes and ideas, visit https://www.debililly.com/
