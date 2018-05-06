COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Touch-A-Truck Family Festival

EMBED </>More Videos

Sunday the Kohl Children's Museum of Greater Chicago is hosting the 13th annual Touch-A-Truck Family Festival.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) --
Sunday the Kohl Children's Museum of Greater Chicago is hosting the 13th annual Touch-A-Truck Family Festival.

It's a chance for children to get an up close view at super-sized vehicles in a safe and protected environment. Kohl Children's Museum Women's Board President Christina Kline joined ABC7 to talk about the event.

Event: Touch-A-Truck Family Festival
When: Sunday, May 6, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Northeastern Illinois Public Safety Training Academy, 2300 Patriot Blvd, Glenview

Admission: $50 day of general admission for a family of up to 6
Link: www.kohlchildrensmuseum.org/special-events/touch-a-truck
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventstrucksfamilyfestivalautomotive
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News