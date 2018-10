Be a tourist in your own town this weekend as the doors open to more than 250 buildings in the Chicago area.You can get unprecedented access to places like City Hall and the Civic Opera building.Eric Rogers from the Chicago Architecture Center stopped by ABC7 to talk about Open House Chicago.The free event takes place Saturday, October 13, and Sunday, October 14. No tickets are required.For more information and a full list of sites visit: OpenHouseChicago.org