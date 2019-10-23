toys r us

Toys 'R' Us Adventure pop-up to open on Michigan Avenue across from Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holidays are the perfect time to let out your "inner child" and Toys "R" Us is coming to Chicago to help!

The iconic toy store company announced it will open a toy and play themed pop-up shop across from Water Tower Place on Michigan Avenue.

Families will be able to explore dozen of rooms filled devoted to toys, jump in a giant ball pit and climb through a Jurassic Jungle. Visitors will also get to experience a larger than life toy box!

RELATED: Target to power new Toys R Us website

Earlier this month, the company announced their website will be back online just in time for the holidays.

The pop-up exhibit will open Thursday, October 24 and stay through January 26.

Tickets are $28 for adults and $20 for children.

You can find more information on Toys "R" Us Adventure here: www.toysrusadventure.com.
