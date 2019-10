Toys 'R' Us Adventure pop-up to open on Michigan Avenue across from Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holidays are the perfect time to let out your "inner child" and Toys "R" Us is coming to Chicago to help!The iconic toy store company announced it will open a toy and play themed pop-up shop across from Water Tower Place on Michigan Avenue.Families will be able to explore dozen of rooms filled devoted to toys, jump in a giant ball pit and climb through a Jurassic Jungle. Visitors will also get to experience a larger than life toy box!Earlier this month, the company announced their website will be back online just in time for the holidays.The pop-up exhibit will open Thursday, October 24 and stay through January 26.Tickets are $28 for adults and $20 for children.You can find more information on Toys "R" Us Adventure here: www.toysrusadventure.com