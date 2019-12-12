Community & Events

Trickster Art Gallery announces expansion, new partnerships for Native American cultural education

By Zach Ben-Amots
SCHAUMBURG (WLS) -- The Trickster Art Gallery is announcing renovations and program expansions next year, with plans to re-brand as Trickster Native Cultural Connections.

Based in north suburban Schaumburg, the organization was established in 2005 to celebrate the native cultures of the Chicago area and create a professional exhibit space for native artists.

"Illinois was all native land at one point. We just, through the various wars, got pushed and pushed and pushed," said CEO and founder Joe Podlasek.

Today, Illinois is one of the only states without any officially recognized native land-bases or reservations.

EMBED More News Videos

The name 'Chicago' comes from the native Potawatomie language, and it means "land of smelly onions."



In November, the gallery held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Jesse Brown VA Hospital, where art by native veterans was displayed for the first time.

After years of coordination, the gallery selected works by Vietnam War veterans Robert Wapahi and Joe Yazzi.

Wapahi, a member of the Dakota Santee Nation, described his striking painting.

"The illustration is of an opening prayer," Wapahi. "He's offering smoke into prayer, because just about all cultures believe greatness is up above."

With the highest proportion of military service out of any ethnic group, Trickster maintains a focus on native veterans. Gina Roxas, a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomie Nation, coordinates the programming for veterans.

"My job is to make sure that we have a good diverse group of native veterans who are able to not only learn the teaching of the older veterans, but also just engage veteran-to-veteran," Roxas said.

Podlasek is leveraging other new partnerships to re-imagine the gallery as an educational space.

Through partnerships with the Chicago Blackhawks and the Field Museum, the gallery will convert its west wing into a cultural learning center filled with artifacts and interactive technology. Renovations will begin in early 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsschaumburgspotonartcommunity journalistnative americanarts & culture
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family originally from Northbrook killed in New Zealand volcano eruption
2 in custody after stolen squad car crashes on Bishop Ford
South Shore food desert gets new grocery store
Federal records reveal scope of R. Kelly racketeering investigation
Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe draws thousands to Des Plaines shrine
Family sues cruise line after toddler falls to death from window
Northern Illinois Food Bank Launches online food pantry shopping
Show More
Kim Foxx files motions for 1,000 cannabis conviction clearances
Man, 18, shot in bedroom by stray bullet on NW Side
Park District truck slides into Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach
CPD interim supt. suspends merit promotion system
How to spot fake reviews while shopping online
More TOP STORIES News