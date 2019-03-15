Trinity Irish Dancers offering free lessons Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's St. Patrick's Day weekend and the Trinity Irish Dancers will be holding free dancing lessons this weekend and will be performing across the area.
Free dancing lessons:
Saturday, March 16
Irish American Heritage Center
4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago, IL 60630
1:00-4:30 p.m. Every 30 minutes in room 311
While lessons are free, there is a fee to enter the IAHC St. Patrick's Day Festival
Paint the Town Green Irish Market
Downtown Palatine, IL
12:30 - 1:00 p.m. & 1:30 - 2:00 p.m. every 30 minutes
Trinity Irish Dancers St. Patrick's Day Season Performances
Friday, March 15
5:00 p.m. St. Monica's Parish Fish Fry, Chicago
7:00 p.m. St. Alphonsus Fish Fry, Chicago
7:30 p.m. Irish American Heritage Center Fish Fry, Chicago
12:00 p.m. Daley Plaza, Chicago
Saturday, March 16
10:30 a.m. Downers Grove Public Library, Downers Grove, IL
4:00 pm Imperial Oak Brewing, Willow Springs, IL
4:15 p.m. Wild Goose Bar, Chicago
4:30 p.m. Elmhurst Brewing Company,Elmhurst, IL
5:30 p.m. Irish American Heritage Center St. Patrick' Day Festival, Chicago,
6:15 p.m. Western Springs Village Club St. Pat's Party, Western Springs, IL
6:00 p.m. Fitz's Spare Keys, Elmhurst, IL
6:30 p.m. Chief O'Neill's Irish Pub, Chicago
7:00 p.m. Northlake Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, Northlake, IL
7:00 p.m. Our Lady of the Wayside Parish Party, Arlington Heights, IL
7:00 pm Imperial Oak Brewing, Willow Springs, IL
8:15 pm Humble Pub, Highwood, IL
Sunday, March 17
2:00 p.m. Schaumburg Convention Center Family Time Kids Expo, Schaumburg, IL
3:00 p.m. Elmhurst Brewing Company, Elmhurst, IL
5:00 p.m. Chief O'Neill's, Chicago
6:00 pm Imperial Oak Brewing, Willow Springs, IL
Friday, March 29
7:00 p.m. St. Alphonsus Fish Fry, Chicago
Friday, April 12
7:30 p.m. Irish American Heritage Center Fish Fry, Chicag
For more information, visit http://www.trinityirishdance.com.
