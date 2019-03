Trinity Irish Dancers offering free lessons Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's St. Patrick's Day weekend and the Trinity Irish Dancers will be holding free dancing lessons this weekend and will be performing across the area.Free dancing lessons:Saturday, March 16Irish American Heritage Center4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago, IL 606301:00-4:30 p.m. Every 30 minutes in room 311While lessons are free, there is a fee to enter the IAHC St. Patrick's Day FestivalPaint the Town Green Irish MarketDowntown Palatine, IL12:30 - 1:00 p.m. & 1:30 - 2:00 p.m. every 30 minutesTrinity Irish Dancers St. Patrick's Day Season PerformancesFriday, March 155:00 p.m. St. Monica's Parish Fish Fry, Chicago7:00 p.m. St. Alphonsus Fish Fry, Chicago7:30 p.m. Irish American Heritage Center Fish Fry, Chicago12:00 p.m. Daley Plaza, ChicagoSaturday, March 1610:30 a.m. Downers Grove Public Library, Downers Grove, IL4:00 pm Imperial Oak Brewing, Willow Springs, IL4:15 p.m. Wild Goose Bar, Chicago4:30 p.m. Elmhurst Brewing Company,Elmhurst, IL5:30 p.m. Irish American Heritage Center St. Patrick' Day Festival, Chicago,6:15 p.m. Western Springs Village Club St. Pat's Party, Western Springs, IL6:00 p.m. Fitz's Spare Keys, Elmhurst, IL6:30 p.m. Chief O'Neill's Irish Pub, Chicago7:00 p.m. Northlake Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, Northlake, IL7:00 p.m. Our Lady of the Wayside Parish Party, Arlington Heights, IL7:00 pm Imperial Oak Brewing, Willow Springs, IL8:15 pm Humble Pub, Highwood, ILSunday, March 172:00 p.m. Schaumburg Convention Center Family Time Kids Expo, Schaumburg, IL3:00 p.m. Elmhurst Brewing Company, Elmhurst, IL5:00 p.m. Chief O'Neill's, Chicago6:00 pm Imperial Oak Brewing, Willow Springs, ILFriday, March 297:00 p.m. St. Alphonsus Fish Fry, ChicagoFriday, April 127:30 p.m. Irish American Heritage Center Fish Fry, ChicagFor more information, visit http://www.trinityirishdance.com