Taking down the Christmas tree? Turn it into mulch with this Chicago program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're waiting to take down your Christmas decorations, starting Jan. 4 you can have your tree recycled at 25 Chicago Park District locations.The trees will be turned into mulch, which can be picked up for free beginning Jan. 6.Trees can be turned in through Jan. 18Since the program's inception in 1990, more than 285,000 trees have been mulched, including more than 17,000 last year, according to Chicago streets and sanitation officials.A full list of participating locations can be found at