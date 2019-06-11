Uber event for drivers at Museum of Science of Industry draws complaints after hundreds more than expected show up

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Uber invited drivers and their families to a free event at the Museum of Science and Industry Monday night, but apparently, far too many people showed up.Several people called ABC7 about overcrowding and eventually, the whole thing was shut down."It's unfortunate because I know that it was designed to try to bring some exposure to the museum and get the Uber drivers a reward because we go through a lot as drivers," said former Uber driver Larhonda Bardney.Uber released a statement Monday night saying, "We're thankful for the thousands of partner drivers and their families who attended tonight's event to celebrate Uber in Chicago. However, hundreds more than RSVP'd came and we had to close admission to the event for everyone's safety when the venue reached capacity."