SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Plane Pull at O'Hare raises funds for Special Olympics Illinois

EMBED </>More Videos

Plane Pull at O'Hare raises funds for Special Olympics Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's the ultimate tug-a-war competition for a good cause.

A team of 20 people battled it out against a 90-ton plane at the annual Plane Pull at O'Hare International Airport.

The event helps raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois.

The winner is determined by which team moves the aircraft 12 feet in the least amount of seconds.

More than 100 teams participated this year and helped raise more than $186,000.

This year's teams consisted of law enforcement officials, fitness club members, hotel workers and Special Olympians.

The 2018 winning team was the DuPage County Sheriff's Department.

The Plane Pull is hosted by the Chicago Department of Aviation, United Airlines and UPS.

The Southern Illinois Plane Pull is scheduled for Saturday, October 6 at the Southern Illinois Airport in Carbondale.
