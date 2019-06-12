Community & Events

UNCF Chicago hosts "A Mind is..." Gala

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Celebrities, civil leaders, volunteers and many others are attending the 19th annual United Negro College Fund (UNCF) Chicago "A Mind is..." gala to support a mission of getting students to and through college.

During the past 75 years, UNCF has empowered nearly half a million students to earn college degrees.

Supporting more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country, UNCF is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization serving the youth through education and development with scholarships and other programs.

Member of the Black McDonald's Operators Association Jim Rose and 2018 BMOA Scholarship Recipient Tyler Frazier joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to talk about the event.

The "A Mind Is Gala" is next Saturday, June 22 in the Grand Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

This fundraising event will feature celebrities, an elegant dinner, dancing and a live auction.

For more information on purchasing tickets and tables visit UNCF.org/amichicago.
