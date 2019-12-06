US Coast Guard's Christmas Ship arrives at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Christmas Tree Ship sailed into Navy Pier Friday morning.The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw is carrying 1,200 Christmas trees. The Christmas Ship Committee is on hand to greet the ship and area school groups will provide music.The tradition dates back to the late 1800s. The original ship named the Rouse Simmons was a three-masted schooner that was easily recognized by the waiting crowds when they saw a Christmas Tree tied to her main mast and her decks loaded with thousands of trees destined for Chicago families.On Saturday, all of those trees will be unloaded and passed out to families in need across the Chicago area.Public tours of the Mackinaw are available from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday.