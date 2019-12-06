Community & Events

US Coast Guard's Christmas Ship arrives at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Christmas Tree Ship sailed into Navy Pier Friday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw is carrying 1,200 Christmas trees. The Christmas Ship Committee is on hand to greet the ship and area school groups will provide music.

The tradition dates back to the late 1800s. The original ship named the Rouse Simmons was a three-masted schooner that was easily recognized by the waiting crowds when they saw a Christmas Tree tied to her main mast and her decks loaded with thousands of trees destined for Chicago families.

On Saturday, all of those trees will be unloaded and passed out to families in need across the Chicago area.

Public tours of the Mackinaw are available from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagonavy pierholidaycoast guardchristmas treenavy pierchristmas
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead, including active shooter, at Florida Navy base
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on way home from watching Bears game, suspect charged with DUI
NB Red Line service resumes after man stabbed at CTA Fullerton station
'We have significant leads': Search continues for hit-and-run driver who killed Orland Park educator
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
Community defends Crystal Lake student detained by ICE
Black Fire Brigade trains Chicago youth for fire rescue careers
Show More
Woman, 79, dies after Peotone house fire
Mom, grandmother charged in baby's heroin overdose death
Man wore ankle monitor as he killed ex; was anyone tracking it?
2 young kids, parents dead in suspected murder-suicide
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny but cold, windy Friday
More TOP STORIES News