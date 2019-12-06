US Coast Guard's Christmas Ship arrives at Navy Pier Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Christmas Tree Ship sails into Navy Pier Friday morning.The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw is carrying 1,200 Christmas trees. The ship will be greeted by the Christmas Ship Committee and music from area school groups.The tradition dates back to the late 1800s. The original ship named the Rouse Simmons was a three-masted schooner that was easily recognized by the waiting crowds when they saw a Christmas Tree tied to her main mast and her decks loaded with thousands of trees destined for Chicago families.On Saturday, all of those trees will be unloaded and passed out to families in need across the Chicago area.Public tours of the Mackinaw are available from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday.