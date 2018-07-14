COMMUNITY & EVENTS

USO BBQ for the Troops

Saturday you have the chance to show your support for the military, all while eating a delicious meal. (WLS)

The 6th annual USO Barbeque for the Troops kicked off at more than 100 car dealerships across the Chicago area, including Sunrise Chevrolet in Glendale Heights. That's where executive manager Dan Kurtz, and Alison Ruble from the USO of Illinois spoke to ABC7 about the USO BBQ for the Troops.

Name of event: USO BBQ for the Troops at 100 + dealerships
Date: Sat., July 14
Hours: Varies by dealership

Address: Dealership events listed at DriveChicago.com along with addresses
Admission: No fee, just asking for public donations
Link: www.DriveChicago.com
