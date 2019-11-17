Community & Events

USPS kicks off annual Santa Claus letter campaign 'Operation Santa'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The United States Post Office's annual Santa letter program Operation Santa kicks off Monday, November 18.

The goal of the campaign is to give kids who may not be able to otherwise, the happy holiday they deserve.

Started in 1912, Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local Postmasters to allow postal employees and citizens to respond to the letters - a program that eventually became known as Operation Santa.

To celebrate 107 years, USPS launched a new website for Operation Santa which will feature letters from children in across the country.

This year letters from Chicago along with 14 other cities will be displayed on the website through the holiday season.

Residents in Chicago will have a choice of browsing and adopting letters to Santa online or in person.

Letters for Operation Santa can be sent

Santa Claus
123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888



For people who wish to adopt some of the Christmas letters, find a post office that offers "Label Broker" as an on-site service to send the gift.

For more information on how to get involved visit the USPS FAQ.

For more information on how to adopt a letter or how to write a letter to Santa visit uspsoperationsanta.com
