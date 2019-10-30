Windy City LIVE

Windy City LIVE's Val Warner speaks with Billy Porter, Lulu Wang at Obama Summit

Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama returned to Chicago this week for their third annual Obama Foundation Summit.

The two-day event kicked off Tuesday at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Bronzeville on the South Side.

RELATED: Obama in Chicago: Barack, Michelle attend 3rd annual Obama Foundation Summit
Our own Val Warner took part in this year's Obama Summit. She moderated a conversation with Pose FX star Billy Porter and Lulu Wang, who wrote and directed "The Farewell."

The three discussed how places and communities gave them their purpose.

Porter and Wang also talked about staying to true to their authentic selves when while working in Hollywood.

Porter, who's one letter away from EGOT status revealed if winning an Oscar is really on his list of must do's.

For more about the Obama Foundation, visit their website: www.obama.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspresident barack obamaobama foundationmichelle obamabarack obamaobama familywindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Val shares her domestic violence survivor story
Domestic Violence Awareness: Survivors speak out
Former domestic abusers discuss how they were rehabilitated
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No deal reached on CPS, CTU contract; classes canceled Wednesday
IHSA: CPS to allow football teams to practice during teachers strike
CTA Red Line SB trains rerouted due to crack in rail
Chicago AccuWeather: Wet, heavy snow hits Northern, Western suburbs
Illinois schools report: Academic growth steady, truancy and dropout rates increase
Indoor Halloween trick-or-treating, family fun in the Chicago area
Police search for sex offender dad who took sons 3 weeks ago
Show More
Doctor hired by family: Epstein injuries seem like homicide
Halloween trick-or-treating postponed in Vernon Hills
Joe Biden denied communion at S.C. church
2 Chicago-area Target stores opening Disney shops
Calif. school badges list phone sex line instead of suicide prevention number
More TOP STORIES News