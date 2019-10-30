Windy City LIVE's Val Warner speaks with Billy Porter, Lulu Wang at Obama Summit

Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama returned to Chicago this week for their third annual Obama Foundation Summit.
The two-day event kicked off Tuesday at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Bronzeville on the South Side.
Our own Val Warner took part in this year's Obama Summit. She moderated a conversation with Pose FX star Billy Porter and Lulu Wang, who wrote and directed "The Farewell."
The three discussed how places and communities gave them their purpose.
Porter and Wang also talked about staying to true to their authentic selves when while working in Hollywood.
Porter, who's one letter away from EGOT status revealed if winning an Oscar is really on his list of must do's.
For more about the Obama Foundation, visit their website: www.obama.org.
