9th Annual Chicago Botanic Garden Art Festival brings nature, art together

By Rachel Davis
GLENCOE, Ill. (WLS) -- The beautiful Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe, Illinois is once again set to host the Chicago Botanic Garden Art Festival this 4th of July weekend.

Returning for its 9th year, the art festival features the exceptional work of 95 artists, and in keeping with the exquisite scenery, all art will embody a botanic theme, use, or material.

Festival-goers will have the opportunity to see the masters at work, with interactive art demos and booth chats taking place all weekend long!

Event Information: Chicago Botanic Garden Art Festival
Date: July 7
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Address: 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, Ill.

Admission: To Art Festival-Free, there is a fee for parking

For more information, visit the event's website, here.
