Virgin Hotels Chicago teams up with Causing a Stir for Women's History Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- March is Women's History month and Virgin Hotels Chicago is celebrating by partnering with Causing A Stir, an organization that celebrates diversity in the hospitality industry.
Date: Tuesday, March 26
Hours: 4:00 p.m.
Address: Old Dearborn Bank Building at 203 N. Wabash Ave.
Admission: Free but cocktails for purchase in Common's Club with a portion of proceeds going to Causing a Stir
For more information, visit Causing a Stir's website or Virgin Hotels Chicago's website.
Drink Recipe:
Summer Lava, Had Me A Blast
Ingredients
3 Cucumber slices (2 for muddling, 1 for garnish)
1.0 oz Volcan Blanco Tequila
.75 oz Hibiscus Syrup
0.25 oz Lime Juice
0.25 oz Ancho Reyes Verde Poblano Liqueur
0.25 oz Chareau Aloe Liqueur
2.0 oz Chandon Brut
Black Sea Salt Rim
Instructions:
Half rim glass with Black Sea Salt. Add 2 cucumber slices to shaker, muddle. Add all other ingredients (except Chandon) to shaker with ice. Shake and strain into Collins glass (no ice). Top with 2 oz Chandon Brut. Add ice. Garnish with cucumber and slice.
