Community & Events

Virgin Hotels Chicago teams up with Causing a Stir for Women's History Month

EMBED <>More Videos

Virgin Hotels Chicago partnered with Causing a Stir to celebrate Women's History Month.

womens month, womens history month, virgin hotels chicago, causing a stir chicago, virgin hotels causing a stir, virgin hotels chicago womens history month, causing a stir womens history month
CHICAGO (WLS) -- March is Women's History month and Virgin Hotels Chicago is celebrating by partnering with Causing A Stir, an organization that celebrates diversity in the hospitality industry.

Event: Virgin Hotels Chicago Shakes Things to Celebrate Women's History Month with Causing a Stir
Date: Tuesday, March 26
Hours: 4:00 p.m.
Address: Old Dearborn Bank Building at 203 N. Wabash Ave.
Admission: Free but cocktails for purchase in Common's Club with a portion of proceeds going to Causing a Stir

For more information, visit Causing a Stir's website or Virgin Hotels Chicago's website.

Drink Recipe:
Summer Lava, Had Me A Blast

Ingredients
3 Cucumber slices (2 for muddling, 1 for garnish)

1.0 oz Volcan Blanco Tequila

.75 oz Hibiscus Syrup

0.25 oz Lime Juice

0.25 oz Ancho Reyes Verde Poblano Liqueur

0.25 oz Chareau Aloe Liqueur

2.0 oz Chandon Brut

Black Sea Salt Rim

Instructions:
Half rim glass with Black Sea Salt. Add 2 cucumber slices to shaker, muddle. Add all other ingredients (except Chandon) to shaker with ice. Shake and strain into Collins glass (no ice). Top with 2 oz Chandon Brut. Add ice. Garnish with cucumber and slice.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopwomencocktail
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
John P. Rivera identified as off-duty CPD officer killed
Man shot in head in West Garfield Park shooting
DCFS releases report on previous contact with family of boy, 2, beaten to death
Northern Lights may be visible from Chicago this weekend
Chicago AccuWeather: Lots of sunshine, chilly start Saturday
Illinois gas tax would double under bill in State Senate
Pittsburgh officer acquitted in death of teen
Show More
Firefighters handing out smoke detectors near where girl killed in house fire
Harvey victims' personal data leaked to FEMA contractor
Researchers create 'smart clothing' to prevent back pain
White Sox, Jimenez finalize record $43M deal
Findings from Mueller investigation expected to be released soon
More TOP STORIES News