museums

Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium, Field Museum offering free days over MLK weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois residents can take advantage of free admission at Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium and Field Museum over the long holiday weekend.

With valid ID or proof of residence, guests can visit three neighboring institutions at Chicago's Museum Campus free of charge on various days.

The Shedd Aquarium is offering free admission from Thursday, Jan. 16 until Monday, Jan. 20. The aquarium will stay open until 9 p.m. on Jan. 20.

The Adler Planetarium, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary, is offering free admission from Monday, Jan. 20 to Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The Field Museum is offering free admission on Monday, Jan. 20 and the remaining Wednesdays in the month, Jan. 22 and Jan 29.

If you can't visit this weekend, check out the full list of free days in 2020 offered by the Shedd Aquarium.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagomuseum campusmuseumsadler planetariumshedd aquariumanimalsthe field museum
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MUSEUMS
You'll Love This Museum so Much, You'll Want to Buy the Art
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
Shedd Aquarium announces 2020 free days
This art museum encourages you to touch the art!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of Hazel Crest native, Army Specialist returns home
Chicago DOT employees robbed at gunpoint while working
Man charged in Brighton Park hit-and-run that severely injured man
House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial
School expels student for wearing rainbow shirt, family says
Fewer Americans see vaccines as important: Gallup
Brookfield Zoo's female African lion Isis dies 2 weeks after mate
Show More
'Jeopardy! GOAT' trio react to the end of tournament
Missing Schaumburg woman found dead inside trunk of car in Chicago
School buses damaged after Gresham building fire spreads to lot next door
Ex-girlfriend of suspect killed in Gary shootout says he should have been jailed
Texas high school shooting suspect charged in death of another student
More TOP STORIES News