shedd aquarium

IL residents have 12 chances to visit the Shedd Aquarium for free this Oct.

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois residents will have 12 chances to visit the Shedd Aquarium for free during the month of October as part of Illinois Resident Free Days.

The free visits will look a bit different than in years past with strict COVID-19 safety measures in place to ensure safety.

Tickets must be secured ahead of the visit.

Illinois residents can claim their free tickets either online or by phone: 312-939-2438.

All adults will have to provide proof of in state residency when redeeming the ticets.

Even though the tickets are free, a $3 transaction fee will be applied to Illinois Resident Free Days tickets reserved online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopshedd aquariumillinoisreopening illinois
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHEDD AQUARIUM
Shedd Aquarium hosting cleanups of Chicago beaches this week
Shedd Aquarium offers virtual dive to kick off shark week
Meet Shedd penguins through new virtual encounter
Shedd Aquarium, Willis Tower Skydeck reopen with COVID-19 protocols
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City announces new COVID-19 restrictions, limits
Feds to ship millions of COVID-19 tests in push to reopen schools
Lawsuit to be filed against IHSA for canceling fall sports due to COVID-19
Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million
Experts warn of 'twindemic' as COVID-19, flu season collide
Microsoft sees service improvements after outage
Ex-ComEd Executive to plead guilty to bribery charges tied to Madigan
Show More
Vote by mail applications hit historic levels
2020 election: How much do debates matter this year?
CDC releases guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving safely
'I'm a singer who happens to be a cop'
Chicago Weather: Few showers early, partly cloudy Monday night
More TOP STORIES News