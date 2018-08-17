COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Visitation held for 'Mayor of Englewood' Hal Baskin, funeral Saturday

Family, friends and political allies are remembering the man affectionately known as the "Mayor of Englewood" Friday evening.

Visitation for Hal Baskin is being held on the South Side. The well-known community activist died last Friday at the age of 66.

"Hal touched many people, young and old, saved and changed many lives throughout the city of Chicago and specifically in the Englewood community. He will be missed, but his legacy will carry on for generations," his organization said in a statement.

Baskin co-founded the Englewood Political Task Force and was instrumental in a decades-long struggle to fight violent crime in the neighborhood.

Baskin's funeral is Saturday.
