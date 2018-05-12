COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Volunteers clean up Chicago River

EMBED </>More Videos

Volunteers cleaned up the Chicago River on Saturday near the Ping Tom park in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood. (WLS)

By
About 2,000 people helped clean up the Chicago River on Saturday as part of the 26th annual Chicago River Day clean-up.

Volunteers at 70 locations across the city and suburbs picked up trash in the river on kayaks and along the banks on foot.

"There is still garbage. We still have issues and so we need to work together to get people engaged to help clean it up," said Margaret Frisbie, executive director of Friends of the Chicago River.

This event started back in 1992, since then, more than 60,000 volunteers have removed more than 600 tons of trash.

"Every year, the trash seems to come back so each year we just bring trash bags out and clean it up," said Daniel Guico, who has volunteered the last two years.

The goal is to make the river and its 156 miles of shoreline a better environment for the animals, birds and fish.

"You'd be surprised at the things you find stuck on the dirt just like the random items people toss away," said volunteer Caitlin Robb.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschicago rivervolunteerismChicagoChinatown
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News