Volunteers clean up Chicago River

About 2,000 people helped clean up the Chicago River on Saturday as part of the 26th annual Chicago River Day clean-up.Volunteers at 70 locations across the city and suburbs picked up trash in the river on kayaks and along the banks on foot."There is still garbage. We still have issues and so we need to work together to get people engaged to help clean it up," said Margaret Frisbie, executive director of Friends of the Chicago River.This event started back in 1992, since then, more than 60,000 volunteers have removed more than 600 tons of trash."Every year, the trash seems to come back so each year we just bring trash bags out and clean it up," said Daniel Guico, who has volunteered the last two years.The goal is to make the river and its 156 miles of shoreline a better environment for the animals, birds and fish."You'd be surprised at the things you find stuck on the dirt just like the random items people toss away," said volunteer Caitlin Robb.