Josephine's Southern Cooking delivers meals to homebound seniors

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Josephine's Southern Cooking went door to door in the city's Chatham neighborhood dropping off meals Wednesday.

"It makes you feel good that we are able to give at a time like this," said Victor Love from Josephine's Southern Cooking.

The restaurant, which has been a pillar of the South Side community for decades, has been busy whipping up holiday meals.

"Today, we have baked chicken and dressing, mac and cheese, mixed vegetables, masked potatoes, and dinner rolls and peach cobbler," Love said.

The food deliveries started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers hit the streets to make sure homebound seniors had something to eat.

"We were able to feed over 3,500 seniors in the month of April and May who could not get out due to the pandemic," Love said.

Since the spring, the need has continued to grow.

Just this week, the team has delivered 2,000meals.

Each day this week -- the food is prepped, packed, bagged, then shipped out.

Most of the food heading to residents on the South Side and south suburbs.

Alderman Roderick Sawyer helped with those deliveries.

Some of the food going to residents in the 6th ward.

"Truly just a collective effort on everyone feeling the spirit of Christmas and what it is about and it is about giving," Sawyer said.

The deliveries will continue leading up to Christmas.

Each day the restaurant has heard from more people who need a helping hand this holiday season.
