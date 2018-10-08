COMMUNITY & EVENTS

WATCH LIVE: 2018 Columbus Day Parade

WATCH LIVE: 2018 Columbus Day Parade...NOW

CHICAGO (WLS) --
ABC7 Chicago, the official station of the 65th annual Columbus Day Parade, will present the parade on Monday, October 8.

The parade starts at 12:30 p.m. and coverage on ABC7 starts at 1 p.m. and it will also be streamed live at abc7chicago.com at 12:30 p.m..

ABC 7 Chicago is the only TV station in Chicago to broadcast the Columbus Day Parade.

The parade will start on State at Wacker Drive and continue south to Van Buren.

The parade is sponsored by the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans.

Festivities start at 9 a.m. with a Mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, 1224 W. Lexington in Chicago. A wreath-laying ceremony in Arrigo Park follows at 801 S. Loomis in Chicago.

The Columbus Day Parade celebrates Christopher Columbus and his monumental voyage which was first acknowledged in Illinois in 1963 when it became a legal holiday.

The Columbus Day Parade is produced by ABC 7 Chicago.
