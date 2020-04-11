WATCH LIVE: Cardinal Blase Cupich celebrates Easter 2020 Mass from Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6089428" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One of the biggest religious holidays of the year will be a lot different for many people in the Chicago area.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Although this year's Easter celebrations will look much different than normal, ABC 7 Chicago is offering a way for worshipers to stay connected virtually.Cardinal Blase Cupich will celebrate Mass at Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral from noon to 1 p.m. on ABC 7 Chicago, atand in the ABC 7 Chicago mobile application.Church leaders ABC 7 Chicago spoke with said it's inevitable that this Sunday will be very different from previous Easter Sundays, but they said they believe parishioners will be pleasantly surprised with their virtual services and their creative ways to honor celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.While preaching from afar, they believe now more than ever is the time to stand firm in faith.