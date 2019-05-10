Community & Events

Chicago area police honor fallen CPD officers as part of National Police Week

Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer and Officers Samuel Jimenez, Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary all died in the line of duty.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 200 Chicago police officers departed for Washington, D.C., Friday morning to support the families of four fallen colleagues.

CPD Commander Paul Bauer and Officers Samuel Jimenez, Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary died in the line of duty in 2018.

They will be remembered as of part of National Police Week events in the nation's capital.

A police motorcade departed CPD headquarters at 35th and Michigan around 6:30 a.m. Friday. When they arrive in Washington, they will participate in tributes to these heroes.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office will join departments around the county Friday at the 18th annual Cook County Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony, which will also honor fallen officers.

A silent police motorcade departed Morton College in Cicero around 10:30 a.m. and traveled Cermak Woods Forest Preserve. The memorial will be held at the site of the proposed Cook County Peace Officer Memorial at 11 a.m.

The ceremony was hosted by the Peace Officers Memorial Foundation of Cook County, a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring all area officers killed in the line of duty.
