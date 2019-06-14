WATCH LIVE: Flag Day 2019: Chicago police holding ceremony to properly dispose of flags

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday is Flag Day, commemorating the U.S. flag that was adopted on this date in 1777.The Chicago Police Department will hold a ceremony to dispose of tattered and worn flags. The public is invited to bring U.S., City of Chicago, POW and MIA flags.The ceremony gets underway at 10 a.m. in the 4500-block of South Halsted Street. Police said members of the department will be joined by Commissioner John P. Daley, Alderman Patrick D. Thompson (11th), former Ald. James A. Balcer, the South Loop Chamber of Commerce as well as wounded service men and women and their families and JROTC students.