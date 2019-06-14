Community & Events

WATCH LIVE: Flag Day 2019: Chicago police holding ceremony to properly dispose of flags

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday is Flag Day, commemorating the U.S. flag that was adopted on this date in 1777.

The Chicago Police Department will hold a ceremony to dispose of tattered and worn flags. The public is invited to bring U.S., City of Chicago, POW and MIA flags.

The ceremony gets underway at 10 a.m. in the 4500-block of South Halsted Street. Police said members of the department will be joined by Commissioner John P. Daley, Alderman Patrick D. Thompson (11th), former Ald. James A. Balcer, the South Loop Chamber of Commerce as well as wounded service men and women and their families and JROTC students.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoflagschicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies
Boy, 16, trying to sell Xbox fatally shot in front of dad in Gary
Police in contact with man involved in fatal shooting of woman in NW Side Walgreens
Son wants answers after mom's death in Dominican Republic
Alligator spotted with knife lodged in skull near Texas lake
3 shot including boy, 2, in Albany Park
Cuba Gooding Jr. charged after surrendering to NYC police
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy, warmer Friday
Toronto Raptors win first-ever NBA championship
N.C. Sheriff apologizes to innocent man who deputies tried to lynch in 1952
Raptors GM pushed, struck deputy after NBA Finals, authorities say
Hearing being held in case of alleged CPD Commander Jon Burge torture victim Friday
More TOP STORIES News