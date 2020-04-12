Mayor Lightfoot to address Little Village controlled smokestack implosion as community groups voice concerns over timing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6095339" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch as an old concrete smokestack is imploded near 35th and Pulaski in Chicago's Little Village.

CFD provided support on demolition of stack at the old Crawford power generation plant near the ship canal and Pulaski now being cleared for new development. Occured at 8 am April 11. No problems pic.twitter.com/0BVpxSjJVt — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 11, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot was expected to provide an update Sunday morning on ain Chicago's Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.A massive concrete smokestack came down Saturday morning at the old Crawford Coal Plant in Little Village, sending a cloud of dust into the air.Community groups questioned whether it's considered essential work during a pandemic."Little Village residents are highly vulnerable to contracting COVID-9 for several reasons, a major one being air pollution," the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization said in a Facebook post.Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Saturday the decision was not made by the city."Our Department of Public Health and Inspectors, upon learning that this was going to happen, were actively engaged with the owners of the property and making sure that there was precautions in place," Lightfoot said.The property owners, Hilco Redevelopment Partners were issued an implosion permit to demolish the chimney, located near 35th Street and Pulaski Road at around 8 a.m."As with all demolition activity, the health and safety of the workers and local community is a top priority," Hilco Redevelopment Partners said in a notice.The Chicago Fire Department provided extra engines to help spray water on the site and reduce the amount of dust in the air.