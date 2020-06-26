Community & Events

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot, city officials to announce new summer youth program initiatives amid COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join city departments and agencies to announce new initiatives for summer youth programming Friday afternoon.

The announcement will take place at 1 p.m. at Homan Square Community Center Park in Homan Square.

As COVID-19 spread throughout Chicago, school was canceled and summer programs appeared to be in doubt.

But Gov. JB Pritzker has since set out the guidelines for how schools will be able to reopen this fall as part of his Phase 4 recovery plan for Illinois, which takes effect Friday.
