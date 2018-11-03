WATCH LIVE: Macy's unveils window decorations, holds Great Tree Lighting

The unveiling of Macy's holiday decorations is a sure sign that the holidays are right around the corner.The Macy's location on State Street will hold its 111th annual "Great Tree Lighting" at noon Saturday in the Walnut Room.Visitors will get to hear a special performance from America's Got Talent runner-up Angelica Hale. Hale will also help light the tree with a Make-A-Wish child.The store's holiday window decorations were also revealed to the public Saturday morning.The decorations will be on display until January 2.