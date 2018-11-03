COMMUNITY & EVENTS

WATCH LIVE: Macy's unveils window decorations, holds Great Tree Lighting

WATCH LIVE: Macy's Great Tree Lighting

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The unveiling of Macy's holiday decorations is a sure sign that the holidays are right around the corner.

The Macy's location on State Street will hold its 111th annual "Great Tree Lighting" at noon Saturday in the Walnut Room.

Visitors will get to hear a special performance from America's Got Talent runner-up Angelica Hale. Hale will also help light the tree with a Make-A-Wish child.

The store's holiday window decorations were also revealed to the public Saturday morning.

The decorations will be on display until January 2.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventstree lightingholiday lightsholidaymacy'sChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Chicago United holds 50th Anniversary Gala
Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show brings unique finds to the suburbs
ABC7, BUILD Chicago host first La Mesa Latina luncheon
Bicentennial Bash: Counting down to Illinois' 200th birthday in Naperville
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Illinois early voting numbers surpass previous election totals; polls remain open this weekend
Father speaks at vigil for 3 sibling struck, killed at Ind. school bus stop
Victims and gunman in Tallahassee yoga studio shooting identified
Parent brawls over youth sports lead some teams to bring in police, ban cheering
Nearly 1,000 human teeth found in walls of building
Teen dies in Aurora car crash
5 wounded, 1 dead in Chicago weekend shootings
Chew On This: Zombie Taco
Show More
72-year-old man found beaten to death in Austin: police
6 hospitalized after O'Hare parking lot shuttle crash
North Korea threatens to resume nuke development over sanctions
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More News