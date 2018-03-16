COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Water taxis return to Chicago River on St. Patrick's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Another sign that spring is near: you can catch a Chicago water taxi starting Saturday at 8 a.m.

There are seven locations along the Chicago River, as well as no red lights and no traffic so you can just relax and take in the architecture while you get to your destination.

The stops reopening on March 17 are:

- Ogilvie/Union Station (West Loop)
- Michigan Avenue
- La Salle (River North)
- Riverwalk Clark Street

- Chinatown
- North Avenue/Sheffield

The Chicago Avenue stop will on April 29.

For more information and to purchase water taxi tickets, visit www.chicagowatertaxi.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschicago rivertaxiChicagoLoopWest LoopRiver NorthChinatown
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
Bikers escort Streamwood bullying victim to first day of middle school
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News