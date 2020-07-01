Community & Events

3rd annual 'We Walk for Her' march aims to bring awareness to missing Black girls, women in Chicago

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The third annual "We Walk for Her" march was held Tuesday evening in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

The march aims to raise awareness about the dozens of Black women and girls who go missing in Chicago each year.

Concerned residents led by youth organizers marched along King Drive on the city's South Side from 35th Street to 51st Street, ending at Dyett High School.

RELATED: More Black women buying guns to protect themselves, advocates and firearm dealers say

March organizers say some of the missing women are eventually found murdered while some families never get answers because the cases are never solved.

The march was first organized by a Chicago 7th grader back in 2018.

Organizers said the young women leading this effort want elected officials and law enforcement to address this issue by better policy and safety solutions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagobronzevillesafetyblack lives matterchicago crimemissing girlmissing woman
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 3, seriously injured in West Englewood shooting: police
Illinois casinos reopen Wednesday
Minimum wage in Illinois will increase July 1
VIDEO: Police called on Black family swimming at NC hotel
COVID-19 bike shortage leaves shops, consumers scrambling
Man charged in Ashburn hit-and-run that killed boy, 13
Man, 33, stabbed on Red Line train on Near North Side
Show More
NYC passes budget with $1B cut to NYPD amid City Hall protest
Protest outside governor's Chicago home demands greater renter protections
Chicago ticketing enforcement resumes July 1
Illinois COVID-19 cases stable as infections surge across US
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, humid, stray storm possible Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News