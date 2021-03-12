Community & Events

Wendella Chicago boat tours resume

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wendella boat tours are back in business Friday in another promising sign as COVID restrictions are eased around Chicago.

The beloved Chicago tradition of dyeing the river green will not take place this year, but that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy time on the river.


With precautions in place, Wendella is officially kicking off their 87th season on the water.

"Our operations are really focusing on our COVID mitigation strategy making sure we give our customers a great experience, showing them Chicago but also keeping them safe and giving them peace of mind them and their family are safe are riding with us," said Andrew Sargis, chief of operations for Wendella.

On board, guests will see several protocols in place, including plastic guards at the bar, hand sanitizers, spaced out seating and the crew disinfects the entire vessel after every trip.

"Everyone can be on the open air upper deck,and obviously we know being outside is much safer then indoors... and it makes for a really safe, pandemic-friendly kind of attraction," Sargis said.

One hundred guests will be able to board each time. That's about a third of how many they can usually allow. You will have to wear a mask, get a temperature check and stay spaced apart.


They're easy rules to follow for the Ancheta family. Mom and dad are both nurses at Bryan Medical center in Nebraska, and have already been vaccinated. When they realized the tour boat season would open Friday they decided to stick around a little longer.

"We're excited, we extended our reservations because of this because you're just opening now," Christer Ancheta said.

There are tours every hour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with docks at 400 N. Michigan Ave and at Rush and Kinzie streets.

Tickets can be bought online, on the phone and at the on-site ticket office. For more information, visit wendellaboats.com.
More TOP STORIES News