St. Patrick's Day in Chicago: How to watch Chicago River dyeing, Chicago St. Patrick's Day parade and more!

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- According to a survey by WalletHub, Chicago ranks #1 in the country for St. Patrick's Day festivities.

Here's a guide on how to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Chicago:

Dyeing of Chicago River


LOCATION: Chicago River (between Columbus & Wacker Drives)

Head down to watch the annual dyeing of the Chicago River on Saturday, March 14.

Each year, thousands of spectators hit the riverwalk and bridges downtown to watch the river turn emerald green. Get there early to grab a good spot!

Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade



LOCATION: Columbus Drive (between Balbo Drive & Monroe Drive)

After the river, head to Columbus Drive to watch one of the largest St. Patrick's parades in the country.

The three-hour procession travels north on Columbus Drive, from Balbo Drive to Monroe Drive.

Everyone's Irish on St. Patrick's Day!

St. Patrick's Festival at Irish American Heritage Center


LOCATION: 4626 N Knox Ave, Chicago, Ill.

If you're looking for activities after the parade, head to the St. Patrick's Festival.

The event features traditional performances, activities for kids and Irish gifts.

South Side Irish Parade


LOCATION: Western Avenue (between 103rd & 115th Streets)

On Sunday, check out the South Side Irish Parade in the Beverly neighborhood.

You can see steppers, dancers and a lot of Irish pride as the parade steps off around noon.

Northwest Side Irish Parade



LOCATION: Onahan School (6634 W. Raven Street)

The Northwest Side Irish Parade marches through the Norwood Park neighborhood on Sunday.

The parade kicks off at the William J. Onahan School and heads north on Northwest Highway to Harlem Avenue.

HOW TO WATCH|
Watch a live broadcast of the Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade on ABC7 Chicago, Saturday at 12 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
