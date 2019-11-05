Toys 'R' Us Adventure pop-up brings joy, fun, family activities to Michigan Avenue

The holidays are the perfect time to let out your "inner child" and the Toys "R" Us Adventure pop-up is in Chicago to help!
The iconic toy store company partnered with the creators of Candytopia to open a toy and play themed pop-up experience on Michigan Avenue.
Candytopia CEO John Goodman and Richard Barry, CEO of True Kids gave ABC7 a personal tour of the Toys "R" Us Adventure on Michigan Avenue.
"I've always loved Toys 'R' Us as a kid and as an adult with my kid. So when the opportunity came up we started talking about how we bring Toys 'R' Us back to life in a different way, in an experiential kind of way," said Goodman.
"The physical stores were also fun for kids to explore and now we were able to paint a canvass here and really bring toys and brands to life in a way it's never been done before," Barry said.
Described as a magical place where adult can be kids, families will get to explore each "experience" in a unique.
"Every room is different, we really take you on a journey. Whether Geoffrey's with you all the way through or you're just going through the experience," said Goodman. "Every room is magical, all the way through."
"It's about creating happiness, about creating moments and that's what we're doing here," he added.
Kids and parents will navigate through dozens of rooms devoted to toys and celebrating the "Toys 'R' Us Kid" in all of us.
"Who doesn't want to be a Toys 'R' Us Kid?" Goodman smirked.
Upon entry, visitors will board a magical train before maneuvering through a series of rooms, each designed to evoke a different feeling.
"Where else can you go from the jungle to the polar vortex," Barry said.
Earlier this month, the company announced their website will be back online just in time for the holidays.
The pop-up exhibit is open Thursday, October 24 and stay through January 26.
"Candytopia is a traveling exhibit that started in Atlanta, so Toys 'R' Us Adventure will be the same," said Goodman. "We'll be in town through the holidays and then we'll pack up our 14 semi-trucks and move on to the next place."
"We're excited to bring the Toys 'R' Us Adventure all over the country and bring lots of smiles and happiness to everyone," he added.
Tickets the exhibit are $28 for adults and $20 for children.
"We have to compliment the creativity of John's team that's brought this to life. We've had amazing support from our brand partners like Schleich, Melissa & Doug and with Paw Patrol but the real creativity has come from the team's work to make sure every room is unique and putting it together in a really cohesive way," Barry said.
Toys "R" Us Adventure exhibit is located on Michigan Avenue across from Water Tower Place.
You can find more information on Toys "R" Us Adventure here: www.toysrusadventure.com.