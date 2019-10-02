Windy City LIVE's weekend outlook

Each week in "Look Out Weekend," we highlight events happening in the city and the suburbs that viewers like you, would be interested in. From family fun to eclectic events, we will clue you in!
For the weekend of October 4-6, 2019:
"HellsGate Haunted House" in Lockport opening Oct. 3 and running through Nov. 2
The mansion in the woods is open - with scares and fright in every room! There's a new Dragon Cave, and much more! And of course, if you find the key your ticket is free! Prices start at $30.
Visit their website for more information.
"Fall Color Festival" at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle - opening Oct. 1 - 31
A family friendly month of beautiful fall colors combined with fun events throughout the month. There's even a Fall Color Fun Run and Walk to kick off the season right.
Check out all the events on their website.
Envision Life & Live Today presents "The New Me, I Didn't Want to Be!" - Sunday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month - a play written and performed by cancer survivors, follows their moving journey through the disease and how it affects family and friends. Timothy Community Corporation, 4351 S. Drexel Blvd. Chicago. Tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 at the door. Proceeds go to non-profit organizations helping women.
Tickets are on Eventbrite.
