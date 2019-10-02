Windy City LIVE

Windy City LIVE's weekend outlook

Each week in "Look Out Weekend," we highlight events happening in the city and the suburbs that viewers like you, would be interested in. From family fun to eclectic events, we will clue you in!

For the weekend of October 4-6, 2019:

"HellsGate Haunted House" in Lockport opening Oct. 3 and running through Nov. 2
The mansion in the woods is open - with scares and fright in every room! There's a new Dragon Cave, and much more! And of course, if you find the key your ticket is free! Prices start at $30.
Visit their website for more information.

"Fall Color Festival" at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle - opening Oct. 1 - 31
A family friendly month of beautiful fall colors combined with fun events throughout the month. There's even a Fall Color Fun Run and Walk to kick off the season right.

Check out all the events on their website.

Envision Life & Live Today presents "The New Me, I Didn't Want to Be!" - Sunday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month - a play written and performed by cancer survivors, follows their moving journey through the disease and how it affects family and friends. Timothy Community Corporation, 4351 S. Drexel Blvd. Chicago. Tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 at the door. Proceeds go to non-profit organizations helping women.
Tickets are on Eventbrite.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfall foliagehaunted housewindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Always commits to ending period poverty
Next on Windy City LIVE
Nutritionist shares tips to boost your immune system
Windy City LIVE's weekend outlook
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Attorney claims new evidence in ex-Chicago Bear girlfriend's death
Man fatally shot by Bridgeview officer after squad car rear-ended, police say
Prosecution rests in trials for 2 accused of murdering Tyshawn Lee
Blind community proves anyone can garden
Thousands pay respects at farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
Gary named Most Miserable City in US
Judge denies bail for R. Kelly in NYC sex-abuse case
Show More
At least 5 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Real estate listing goes viral for Ghostface photobomb
Man found fatally shot in West Rogers Park alley
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
News Fix: Wednesday's Top Stories
More TOP STORIES News