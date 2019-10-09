Windy City LIVE's weekend outlook

Each week in "Look Out Weekend," we highlight events happening in the city and the suburbs that viewers like you, would be interested in. From family fun to eclectic events, we will clue you in!
For the weekend of October 11-13, 2019:
"Bacon and Beer Classic" at Soldier Field - Saturday, Oct. 12 - 1-5 p.m.
It's the 5th Annual Bacon and Beer Classic at Soldier Field! There are over 100 crafts beers and amazing bacon inspired dishes. Throw in music, games and giveaways, and you've got a bacon and beer lover's dream come true! Prices start at $65. Visit their website for more information.
"Wickedly Whiting" in Downtown Whiting, Indiana - Saturday, Oct. 12 - 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Head out to Whiting Indiana for the 5th annual Wickedly Whiting Festival. Ghosts and ghouls abound with live bands, fall comfort food, a beer garden and a family stage with fun acts! Admission is FREE. Find all the info on their website.
"Universoul Circus!" - Washington Park, 51st & Cottage Grove - now through Nov. 11
It's a south side tradition - the Universoul Circus is in town through Nov. 11. Head over to Washington Park for dance, acrobats, music and amazing acts that will take your breath away! Tickets start at $20. Visit their website for more information.
