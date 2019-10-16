Windy City LIVE

Windy City LIVE's weekend outlook

Each week in "Look Out Weekend," we highlight events happening in the city and the suburbs that viewers like you, would be interested in. From family fun to eclectic events, we will clue you in!

For the weekend of October 18-20, 2019:

"Andy Warhol - From A to B and Back Again" at The Art Institute - opens to the public October 20, 2019, through January 26, 2020

It's a major retrospective, the first in over 30 years, of the iconic artist Andy Warhol. More than 400 works show the breath of his work. This exhibition was organized by the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York. Admission to museum, plus a $7.00 special exhibition ticket.

"Night of 1,000 Jack-O'-Lanterns" at the Chicago Botanic Garden - Oct. 16-20 and Oct. 23-27, 2019 6:30 - 10:30 p.m.

Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns is a special event at Chicago Botanic Garden, and it has become so popular that it's now open 10 nights instead of five. More than 1,000 hand-carved, lighted pumpkins line a magical path. There are live pumpkin carving demonstrations, costumed entertainment, seasonal fare and a ghostly train in the Model Railroad Garden. $18 for adults, $15 for children.

"Arts In The Dark Halloween Parade" - State St., from Lake St. to Van Buren St. - Saturday, Oct. 19 - starts at 6 p.m.
It's a yearly tradition with unique floats, performances and spectacular puppets featuring Chicago's diverse cultural community. This year they are honoring the "Year of Chicago Theatre" with an opening float followed by 14 Chicago-based theatre companies. The event is free.
