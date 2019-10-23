Windy City LIVE

Windy City LIVE's weekend outlook

Each week in "Look Out Weekend," we highlight events happening in the city and the suburbs that viewers like you, would be interested in. From family fun to eclectic events, we will clue you in!

For the weekend of October 25-27, 2019:

"Hollyween - Dress Like a Star" at The Ambassador Hotel - Friday Oct. 25, 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Chicago Scene Magazine is throwing its first ever "Hollyween" event with an exclusive partnership with the Ambassador Hotel. Dress like your favorite star and walk the red carpet! It will feature live music, a cash bar and interactive attendee experiences throughout the night. The finale is a costume contest with prizes, including two two-night stays at Ambassador's sister hotels in NYC and LA - and it includes airfare to and from Chicago!

The Ambassador Chicago will also offer a special Hollyween package, including deluxe accommodations for two, complimentary breakfast for two and two tickets to the Hollyween party. Reservations can be made by visiting https://ambassadorchicago.com/about/special-offers/

Tickets start at $39. RSVP today at Eventbrite.com or use this link: bit.ly/2mYmKpP
