Windy City LIVE's weekend outlook

For the weekend of November 1-3, 2019:
"Black Boy Joy Experience" Friday, Nov. 1-7 - 11 p.m. - Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 1250 West 119th Street, Chicago, Ill. 60643 - FREE, but must register for the event
On Friday, Nov. 1, The 3rd Annual Black Boy Joy Experience takes over Chicago with an exciting evening designed to explore the challenges faced by black boys in Chicago and bridge the gap between such boys and positive role models. Created by Attorney Lindsey D. G. Dates, Partner at BARNES & THORNBURG LLP, the celebration allows professional black men, many of them high powered attorneys, to offer networking and mentoring opportunities to at-risk youth who need it most. This year Black Boy Joy III party will take place in partnership with the C.H.A.M.P.S. Male Mentoring Program at the KROC Center from 7:30 - 11 p.m. and is totally free for any black boy in Chicago who would love to attend. Visit their website for more info.
"Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk" at Vogt Woods 6527 W. 171st Street, Tinley Park - Sunday, Nov. 3-8 - 10 a.m. Pre-registration Fee: $16 without shirt / $22 with shirt (Pre-registration), $30 with/without shirt, if available (Race Day)
Awards will be given to first, second and third place runners in all age categories, male and female, based on chip timing. An award will also be given to the best overall resident and non-resident male and female runner. Unisex long sleeve tech shirts will be awarded to the first 550 registered participants. Pre-registration closes October 31 at 3 p.m. Registration will open again at 7 a.m. on race day. Packet pick-up will be held November 2 from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Recreation Center. Visit the Tinley Park park district's website for more information.
"Kane County Flea Market" - 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles, Ill. - Sat., Nov. 2 noon - 5 p.m., Sunday Nov. 3, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. | $5 admission, parking is free
Are you are searching for that perfect piece of refurbished furniture, holiday decorations, sports collectibles, antiques, or fancy "junque"? With 600+ dealers each month, you're sure to find what you came for (and more!).
Located an hour West of Chicago, the Flea Market is held on the first Sunday of each month and the preceding Saturday (March-December).
