CHICAGO (WLS) -- Art on theMart kicks off its holiday-themed winter light show Wednesday.
This year's display is titled Windy City Wonderland. The light show will take viewers on an animated journey around Chicago's famous skyline.
"Our objective is to show quite a range of work, so sometimes we're working with local artists because we want to tap into the DNA of Chicago's great art and design history," said Art on theMart Executive Director, Cynthia Noble. "We're also looking at international artists that are significant and contributing at the highest level."
Art on theMart is the largest digital art projection in the world!
Projections begin every day at sunset with projections running every 20 minutes for about two hours.
A new addition to one of the most sought-after attractions in the city, is that it's now fully immersive.
"Artists also curate music or songs go along with their projections, so now there's something for everyone," Noble said.
It's where art meets architecture and it only happens in Chicago.
"Our daughter came in from Boston, so I thought this would be a fun thing to see, to show her the architecture in the Loop and to see this," said the Skinner family.
Art on theMart display is located in Merchandise Mart on Upper Wacker Drive between Franklin and Wells Streets.
For more information about the Art on theMart project, visit their website: artonthemart.com.
'Windy City Wonderland': Art on theMart showcases holiday-themed winter light show
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News